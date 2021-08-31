LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.