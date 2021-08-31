Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post sales of $8.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $9.45 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $32.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.67 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

LAZR traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 70,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.