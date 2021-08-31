Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce $30.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.19 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $21.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $121.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $334.84 million, a P/E ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

