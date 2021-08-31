Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 15th

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.22 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.07.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

