Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 15th

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of LUN opened at C$10.22 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.92.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.