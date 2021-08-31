Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of ($1.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $93,522,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $180.83. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,140. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.44 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.