Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,582,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000,000. The Beauty Health makes up about 0.9% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $734,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $758,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,630. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

