Magnetar Financial LLC Has $174.28 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 145,057 shares during the quarter. Coherent makes up about 1.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $174,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.67. 82,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,283. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.04. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

