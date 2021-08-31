Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $32,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000.

OTCMKTS:NGCAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 8,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,194. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

