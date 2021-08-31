Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition were worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,500,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

