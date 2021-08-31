Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $22,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 34.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 397.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 186,864 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 121,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth $215,000.

NASDAQ TETCU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,349. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

