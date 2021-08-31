Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 304,051 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304,051 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Forterra worth $46,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Forterra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forterra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRTA. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

FRTA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 480,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,834. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

