Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NYSE:MGY opened at $15.43 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

