Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Down 25.3% in August

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MHNC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

