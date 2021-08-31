Main Street Research LLC Acquires Shares of 979,241 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 979,241 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,761,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 56,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.