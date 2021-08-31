Main Street Research LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Autodesk by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,552,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $311.27. 18,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,762. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

