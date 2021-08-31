Main Street Research LLC Sells 228 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. 516,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,605,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

