Main Street Research LLC Sells 52 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.39. 12,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,685. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

