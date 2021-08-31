Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 48.9% in August

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the July 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Makita stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 7,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,342. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.

Get Makita alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.