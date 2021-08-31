Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$17.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,039.22. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

