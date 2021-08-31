Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,619. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.79. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

