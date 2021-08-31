Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

MRVL opened at $61.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

