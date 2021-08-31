Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

