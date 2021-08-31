Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $591.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $22,492,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

