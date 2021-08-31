MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MXL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,853 shares of company stock worth $10,754,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

