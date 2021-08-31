McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

