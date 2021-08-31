McPherson’s Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MCP)

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.
McPherson’s Company Profile
