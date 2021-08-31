Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

