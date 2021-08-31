Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,625 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $93,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.48. 4,769,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

