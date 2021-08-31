Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $79,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,781,000 after buying an additional 122,625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 583,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,220 shares of company stock worth $7,403,293. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

