Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 219,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

