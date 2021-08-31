Melon (MLN) Tops One Day Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.00863631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00102379 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

