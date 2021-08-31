Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after buying an additional 865,745 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after buying an additional 491,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

