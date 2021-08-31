Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $617.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.