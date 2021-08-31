Meristem Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

