Meristem Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 50.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 86,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $641.65 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $643.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.35 and a 200-day moving average of $531.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

