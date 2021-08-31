Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 392 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 87.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 396,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

