Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Announces Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Mesoblast worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

