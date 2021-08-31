Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 347.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Mesoblast worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

