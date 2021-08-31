Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Metromile were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MILE opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Metromile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MILE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

