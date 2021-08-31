Michael E. Dee Acquires 4,190 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

