Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMTC opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. Micro Imaging Technology has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

