Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMTC opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. Micro Imaging Technology has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Imaging Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.