Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of MU stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

