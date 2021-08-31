Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $281.78

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Maintaining HOLD Rating Despite Upbeat Guidance for Q1” and dated July 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $303.59 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.71 and a 200 day moving average of $259.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,838,854 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $498,118,000 after buying an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.1% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

