Millennium Management LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Asure Software worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $171.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

