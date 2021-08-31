Millennium Management LLC Invests $146,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,337,000 after buying an additional 423,244 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 384,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 296,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.82.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
