Millennium Management LLC Invests $146,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,337,000 after buying an additional 423,244 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 384,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 296,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

