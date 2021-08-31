Millennium Management LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

