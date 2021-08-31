Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NES opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

