Miller Investment Management LP Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Miller Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 1.3% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. 3,792,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,297. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

