Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 29th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MCURF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 27,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,180. Mind Cure Health has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

