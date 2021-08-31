Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTX opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.44. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

